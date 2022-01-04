Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sent to 14-day remand; BJP cadre protests

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and four others were sent to 14 days’ judicial remand on Monday, for violating Covid-19 protocol during their Jagrana Deeksha programme at the MP’s office on Sunday night.

A case was filed under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act-2005 against Sanjay Kumar and other 15 others. The remand report names only five persons including Sanjay Kumar.

The remaining 11 party activists and leaders are still at large, police said in the remand report. Police also filed a case under IPC 333 (assaulting police personnel) against Sanjay Kumar. They also submitted a remand report of previous non-bailable cases against the State BJP chief.

The Magistrate rejected Sanjay’s bail petition and sent him to judicial custody. The leader and his followers were shifted to the Karimnagar district jail. Meanwhile, BJP leader and advocate Kataka Mruthyunjayam alleged that police had registered illegal cases against Sanjay. A tense situation prevailed outside the district court after Sanjay’s bail petition was rejected and several party activists staged a protest.

Earlier, on Monday morning, Sanjay was shifted from Manakondur police station to the Commissionerate Training Centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar. After he underwent medical tests including a Covid test, he was produced before the Magistrate of Karimnagar court.

BJP activists raised slogans against Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana alleging that he was biased and acting like a TRS party worker. To control the mob, a large police force from Ramagundam commissionerate and Jagtial district along with Karimnagar police, was deployed.

