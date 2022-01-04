STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay sent to 14-day remand; BJP cadre protests

Tension prevails outside court in Karimnagar as BJP activists gather to protest ‘illegal’ charges against their leader for his Jagrana Deeksha

Published: 04th January 2022 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with his wife and supporters at the Karimnagar court premises on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar with his wife and supporters at the Karimnagar court premises on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar and four others were sent to 14 days’ judicial remand on Monday, for violating Covid-19 protocol during their Jagrana Deeksha programme at the MP’s office on Sunday night. 

A case was filed under Section 51 (b) of the Disaster Management Act-2005 against Sanjay Kumar and other 15 others. The remand report names only five persons including Sanjay Kumar. 

The remaining 11 party activists and leaders are still at large, police said in the remand report. Police also filed a case under IPC 333 (assaulting police personnel) against Sanjay Kumar. They also submitted a remand report of previous non-bailable cases against the State BJP chief. 

The Magistrate rejected Sanjay’s bail petition and sent him to judicial custody.  The leader and his followers were shifted to the Karimnagar district jail. Meanwhile, BJP leader and advocate Kataka Mruthyunjayam alleged that police had registered illegal cases against Sanjay. A tense situation prevailed outside the district court after Sanjay’s bail petition was rejected and several party activists staged a protest. 

Earlier, on Monday morning, Sanjay was shifted from Manakondur police station to the Commissionerate Training Centre on the outskirts of Karimnagar. After he underwent medical tests including a Covid test, he was produced before the Magistrate of Karimnagar court. 

BJP activists raised slogans against Karimnagar Police Commissioner V Satyanarayana alleging that he was biased and acting like a TRS party worker. To control the mob, a large police force from Ramagundam commissionerate and Jagtial district along with Karimnagar police, was deployed.  
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana BJP Bandi Sanjay Kumar Bandi Sanjay arrest Telangana police Bandi Sanjay judicial remand
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp