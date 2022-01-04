STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana High Court reserves orders in IAS officer Kripanandam's quash petition

Earlier, CBI counsel K Surender argued that Kripananadam acted in favour of Jagan’s Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements and awarded a lease of limestone quarry.

Published: 04th January 2022 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, on Monday, reserved its orders in a quash petition filed by B Kripanandam, former Industries Secretary, who was made an accused by the CBI in the illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. He has urged the court to quash the case against him. On behalf of the petitioner, senior counsel MRK Chowdary said that Ambuja Cements was given the licence for five years and during that period it did not use the mines and later, sought renewal.

However, the Industries Secretary told them that according to rules, only five years of lease can be provided. After that the sole applicant left was Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements, so making allegations of wrongdoing against the bureaucrat is absurd, the counsel said. Earlier, CBI counsel K Surender said that Kripananadam acted in favour of Jagan’s Raghuram (Bharathi) Cements and awarded a lease of limestone quarry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan assets case Telangana High Court CBI Bharathi Cements Limestone quarry AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp