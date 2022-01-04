Won’t compromise on Telangana interests: CM KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Monday, said that the government would take a decision on whether to the meeting convened by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on bifurcation issues between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on January 12 after assessing the Covid-19 situation.

At a review meeting with officials, CM Rao gave several suggestions to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on the strategy to be adopted at the MHA meeting with the Chief Secretaries of both States.

Stating that the Telangana government would not compromise on the interests of the State, the Chief Minister said that the AP government too should stick to the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The AP government was raising unnecessary issues and bringing other issues to the fore, which are not related to the Act, Rao said. Officials told CM Rao that Andhra was complicating matters by demanding shares even in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

Cong leader detained for flouting norms, released

Senior Congress leader and former MLA Ch Vamshi Chand Reddy, on Monday, was taken into custody for allegedly violating Covid norms while he was taking part in a demonstration in Kalvakurthy in Nagarkurnool district. He was released later in the afternoon. The former Kalvakurthy MLA, who is currently serving as Secretary, AICC, tried to take part in a protest march demanding 8.5 km BT road near the town.