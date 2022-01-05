Bulli Bai victims from Hyderabad move Telangana women’s panel for justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two women from Hyderabad who were on the list of Muslim women targetted by the derogatory ‘Bulli Bai’ app on Tuesday lodged a complaint with the chairperson of the Telangana State Commission for Women seeking strict action against the perpetrators.

The two victims were accompanied by members of the Women and Transgender Organisations Joint Action Committee (WTOJAC) when they met the chairperson of the panel.

The representation was given by the two women — a journalist and a social activist — said that the perpetrators resorted to a dastardly, misogynistic and Islamophobic act of putting up Muslim women for ‘sale’.

It noted that the act was derogatory, insulting and humiliating and done to target Muslim women to create fear and intimidation, communal enmity and disharmony.

The representation said: “We believe that the state can and must uphold communal harmony and act promptly against any attempts to create communal disharmony and enmity. Targeting Muslim women in this manner is a gross violation of their fundamental rights as equal citizens.”

The letter was signed by 50 prominent activists and urged the TSCW to appraise the CJI and National Commission for Women about the issue.