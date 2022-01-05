State government best judge on Numaish: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court, on Tuesday, made it clear that the state government is the best judge to decide whether Numaish, which is held at Nampally from January 1 to February 15 of every year, should continue or not.

The Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili disposed the PIL filed by advocate Khaja Aijajuddin seeking compensation for traders, who lost their goods in the fire accident at Numaish in 2019. Counsel for the Exhibition Society pleaded before the court to permit it to challenge the decision of the Telangana government.

The bench said, “Do you want people to die after visiting the exhibition? Under the prevailing circumstances, people are scared come to out of their houses and you want the exhibition to commence.”

TS HC suspends physical hearings

The Telangana High Court suspended all physical hearing of cases due to rising Covid-19 cases. Registrar (Admin) of the HC issued a notification informing advocates and litigants that physical hearing of cases has been suspended and the courts will switch on to virtual hearing. However, the judges will decide whether to hear the cases either physically or virtually, it added