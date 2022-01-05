Telangana Journalists seek patta status for assigned lands

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Journalists Research Forum, on Tuesday, demanded the state government to rectify the errors in revenue records on the Dharani portal and also to recognise assigned lands as patta lands so that the assignees could enjoy total property rights over their lands.

During a roundtable meeting organised at Somajiguda Press Club, the forum pointed out that acting on a High Court judgment, the AP government had issued GO 575 on November 16, 2018, removing three lakh acres of assigned lands from the purview of Section 22-A of Registration Act, 1908, enabling the owners of those lands to sell their property which was not possible till then.

Noting that the owners of assigned lands in Karnataka are allowed to sell their lands 15 years after they were assigned to them and assignees in AP are permitted to sell houses 20 years after assignment, the forum urged the state government to honour the judgement.