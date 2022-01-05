STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC reserves orders in BP Acharya quash petition

Acharya's counsel said that the CBI court taking cognisance of the charges against Acharya was not valid as requisite permissions weren't taken from the Central government.

Published: 05th January 2022 09:23 AM

Telangana High Court (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Telangana High Court headed by Justice Ujjal Bhuyan reserved orders in former IAS officer BP Acharya’s quash petition on Tuesday. The former IAS officer is facing allegations in illegal assets case against AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. His counsel said that the CBI court taking cognisance of the charges against Acharya was not valid. 

His counsel told the High Court that the case was taken into cognisance with respect to new Act, which requires the permission of the Central government as he was a former IAS officer, but permission was not taken.

Another accused in the Jagan case, former Director of Mines VD Raj Gopal’s petition was dismissed by this court, but comparing it to Acharya’s case is not correct, as that case was taken into cognisance as per the old Act, he added. Referring to the case of LV Subramanium, counsel for Acharya noted that this court had mentioned that state and Centre’s permission were required for prosecution and the same refers to Acharya’s case. 

