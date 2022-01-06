BJP’s double-engine growth is Jumla aur Hamla: KTR  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president K T Rama Rao hit back at the BJP on Wednesday and said the “UP BJP is banking on Hindu-Muslim differences in the upcoming Assembly polls.” He went on to describe the BJP as a “Bakwas Jumla Party”. Modi assured a double engine growth in the country. But the actual double engine (jugalbandi) of BJP was “Jumla aur Hamla”, he said Listing Modi’s jumlas, he said: “In 2018, Modi had assured houses for all by 2022. He also assured in 2018 that farmers’ income would be doubled by 2022. In 2014, he assured that water, electricity and toilets to all by 2022. Even Gujarat was not having toilets to all. But Telangana tops in implementing ODF (Open Defecation Free) in the country. If anyone questions Modi, humla begins.”

“The government uses ED, NIA, CBI and IT against political opponents. All these investigative agencies were like alliance partners of NDA government,” he alleged. Modi is a “Rythu Virodhi” and that was why his convoy was stopped by farmers for 30 minutes in Punjab on Wednesday, he said. Referring to the rice procurement issue, he alleged that the Modi government said that it would not procure rice from Telangana but the local BJP leaders want the farmers to raise paddy.

IT Minister K T Rama Rao makes a point during the media conference at Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad, on Wednesday | RVK RAO

The TRS leader also objected to Bandi Sanjay’s agitation for the sake of employees, especially when the Central government failed to give jobs. On Nadda’s allegation that “Kaleshwaram irrigation project was like an ATM for KCR”, Rama Rao said: “Yes, KCR is an ATM (annadaatlaku todu unde machine) for farmers. But the Modi government was selling away prime assets and treating them as ATMs.”

“Modi’s government is like sabka saath.. sabkaa vinaash. The diesel prices were up by Rs 50. BJP leaders are taking about Godse in dark and garlanding Gandhi's statue in daylight,” he added. Referring to GO 317, he said that it was an issue between the State and its employees, and outsiders had nothing to do with it.