Non-Mulkis getting posts in PVNR Veterinary University: Telangana Congress

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the latest appointments of Assistant and Associate Professors under PVNR Veterinary University violated the Mulki rule, Congress demanded that the TRS government immediately cancel the appointments.

PCC official spokesperson K Manavatha Roy pointed out that Vice-Chancellor of the University, V Ravinder Reddy was closely related (viyyankudu) to Minister S Niranjan Reddy. “Around 180 security personnel who were witness to the Telangana movement in OU have been replaced with men from AP, Bihar, UP and MP. OU authorities handed over arrangements to MLC Madhusudhana Chary’s son Prakash who runs B-Secure Outsourcing Agency,” he said.