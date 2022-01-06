STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Revanth Reddy faces seniors’ ire at Telangana Congress meet

Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao was more vocal on the issue, even as Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, who has been in the limelight for speaking out against Revanth, was present.

Published: 06th January 2022

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior Congress leaders openly criticised the manner in which TPCC chief Revanth Reddy was handling disgruntled members in the party, during the PAC (Political Affairs Committee) meeting, held virtually on Wednesday. 

The four-hour-long meeting which was chaired by AICC (TS) in charge, Manickam Tagore and convened by Shabbir Ali, witnessed a heated discussion over the matter, as Revanth was accused of failing to take seniors into confidence while planning protests. 

Senior leader V Hanumantha Rao was more vocal on the issue, even as Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy, who has been in the limelight for speaking out against Revanth, was present. The issue of former MLC and Adilabad leader K Premsagar Rao, who turned a rebel, was also discussed. Seniors including Damodara Raja Narasimha, Komatireddy brothers (Komatireddy Venkat Reddy & Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy) and CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka were conspicuous by their absence. 

Tagore cautioned leaders to adhere to be disciplined and not cross the party line. Revanth, who is in Covid-enforced isolation, asserted that the party would intensify its struggle through various programmes to expose the ruling party’s failure. 

