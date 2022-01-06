STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Students fret as teacher in Adilabad tests positive 

Published: 06th January 2022 07:34 AM

Classrooms being disinfected ahead of public exams at Presidency Girls Higher Secondary School, Egmore in Chennai.

Image for representational purpose (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: A government school teacher tested positive for Covid-19 in Adilabad on Wednesday, sending parents and his colleagues in a tizzy since he had attended duties in the morning. The teacher started coughing while taking a class and then went to the primary health centre for a test. The test confirmed that he was Covid-19 positive. 

Reacting to the news, district medical and health officials arranged a medical camp in the school and began testing the students and teachers. Also, the district education officer declared holidays for the school. Incidentally, vaccination of adolescents has begun in earnest in the district from January 3. Till Wednesday, 4,087 of the 49,000 adolescents have been inoculated.

Comments

