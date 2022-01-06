STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TRS MLA's son arrested after four in a family die by suicide

The police have recovered a suicide note and a selfie video on his phone, in which he blamed Raghavender Rao for the incident.

Published: 06th January 2022 07:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th January 2022 08:50 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MLA Vanam Venkateswara Rao’s son Raghavender Rao, accused of abetting the suicide of Naga Ramakrishna and his family in Palvonchan, was arrested here on Thursday.

The incident took place on Monday morning. Ramakrishna, after leaving the gas cylinder open at home, doused himself, his wife, and two daughters in petrol and had set fire. Three of them died on the spot, whereas his younger daughter died on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

The police have recovered a suicide note and a selfie video on his phone, in which he blamed Raghavender Rao for the incident. Later, the second daughter’s statement was also taken at the hospital.

Ramakrishna had accused Raghavender of being intimate with his sister and of settling their property dispute unfairly.

Raghavendra had been absconding since the incident and released a video saying he is innocent and was not responsible for the suicide of the family. He said that it was an attempt by vested interests to sully his name as he was an emerging TRS leader.

On Thursday, before the arrest took place, Venkateswara Rao said that he would cooperate with the police in their investigation and ensure that his son would not dabble in such incidents.

