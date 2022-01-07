C-sec botch-up at RIMS fuels protest

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The death of a 23-year-old Adivasi woman in the postnatal period has left the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, in a fix. According to the deceased Kodapa Gangu Devi’s kin, the woman died due to the negligence of the staffers at RIMS.

The bereaved family members of the victim, along with the members of a few tribal organisations, staged a protest and rasta roko in front of the government hospital on Thursday, demanding action against those responsible for her death.

According to sources, Gangu Devi, a native of Suryaguda village in Gudithanoor mandal, was admitted to RIMS with labour pains on December 21. She gave birth to a baby girl the next day after undergoing caesarean section. However, her family members allege that the c-section was not successful due to the negligence of doctors and medical staffers.

Though the victim was kept under observation till December 29, her condition did not improve. Noticing this, the doctors at RIMS advised the relatives of Gangu Devi to shift her to Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad for better treatment. Though they immediately shifted her, the victim died while undergoing treatment, late on Wednesday night.

Meanwhile, the bereaved family members of the Adivasi woman brought her body back to Adilabad and staged a protest in front of RIMS. However, the protestors ended the protest after Additional Collector N Nataraj visited the spot and assured the victim’s relatives that action would be taken against all responsible persons.

Meanwhile, when Express contacted, RIMS Director Jai Singh Rathod said that he has constituted a special committee to inquire the matter. “Based on the report submitted by the inquiry committee, action will be taken against those responsible for the incident,” he said and added that the hospital would provide an outsourced job to the victim’s husband, apart from a compensation of Rs 50,000.