No lockdown in Telangana now as TPR is well below 10 per cent: Director of Public Health

HYDERABAD: Citing Union government guidelines, the State Health department on Thursday made it clear that this was not the time to go for a lockdown even as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb.

Director of Public Health Dr G Srinivas Rao cited the Centre's guidelines and said that unless the Test Positivity Rate does not cross 10 per cent, strict lockdown measures need not be enforced. On Wednesday, the state's TPR was 3.57 per cent.

"There are measures other than lockdown that can work well in this stage of the pandemic, provided all follow them. We have a thin line to balance when it comes to lives and livelihoods and a blanket lockdown will impact the livelihoods of many," said Dr Rao.

He stressed that people must use their discretion as COVID cases are rising in the State. "Our role is to warn the public and inform them about the pandemic. The discretion to travel, to go to public places, to be in crowded spaces is upon the public and they must make the best choice for their family. If the government has a responsibility, citizens have twice as much responsibility," the DPH said, adding that the Health department has advised the State government to not impose a lockdown.

Second dose vaccinations deadline on January 26

The DPH informed that 71 per cent of the State's adult population has been vaccinated with two doses and January 26 is the deadline for 100 per cent second dose coverage.