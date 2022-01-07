Telangana: Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy staying in Congress camp, but still grumpy

Md Nizamuddin By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Sangareddy MLA T Jagga Reddy has denied reports that he is planning to leave the Congress, at least for now. However, the MLA asserted that he would take a decision after meeting AICC leaders, Sonia and Rahul Gandhi and Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore in Delhi after Sankranti. "No State leader can bring pressure on me. I will act only after meeting the high command," Jagga maintained.

Congress sources say that the antagonism between the PCC working president and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy continues, especially because the former feels ignored. Jagga was hopeful that the Political Affairs Committee meeting would be more fruitful and Revanth would be taken to task by Manickam Tagore.

Some leaders branding him as a 'TRS convert' has also hurt Jagga Reddy immensely, say followers. He has been bristling over the manner in which the party disciplinary committee led by G Chinna Reddy has been handling his case.

A demonstration he staged along with NSUI near the Board of Intermediate was also questioned by the Congress panel. "Jagga Reddy felt humiliated and said he would resign both as MLA and from the party, within the next three days. We tried to calm him down along with some seniors since such a move would be detrimental for the Congress and provide a chance for other parties to corner us," a leader informed.

This leader claims that he also played peacemaker when Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy was adamant on leaving the Congress and vowed never to step into the Gandhi Bhavan. "Today Venkat Reddy holds his press meets here," boasts the Congress leader.