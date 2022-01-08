STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nine students, 2 faculty test positive for COVID-19 at NIT-Warangal

Meanwhile, they have started spraying sodium hypochlorite in the hostels to keep the surroundings free from contamination.

Published: 08th January 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:36 AM   |  A+A-

NIT Warangal

National Institute of Technology in Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: As many as nine M.Tech students and two faculty members tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) on Friday, following which 300 students returned home while the remaining have been isolated in their hostel rooms. Alarmingly, all of those who tested positive had been administered two doses of vaccine, NIT-W authorities said.  The administration had asked the medical staff to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) tests after some students displayed symptoms of infection. 

Soon after the test results, NIT-W director Prof NV Ramana Rao issued orders suspending offline classes and announced that online classes would be conducted till January 16 2022. In December 2021, NIT-W had resumed offline classes and students returned from their home towns from January 3. NIT-W campus and health authorities are now conducting tests on teaching and non-teaching staff on the campus, and so far have not found more infections. Meanwhile, they have started spraying sodium hypochlorite in the hostels to keep the surroundings free from contamination.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT-Warangal NIT-W Covid cases Covid-19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp