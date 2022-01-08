Nine students, 2 faculty test positive for COVID-19 at NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: As many as nine M.Tech students and two faculty members tested positive for Covid-19 at the National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NIT-W) on Friday, following which 300 students returned home while the remaining have been isolated in their hostel rooms. Alarmingly, all of those who tested positive had been administered two doses of vaccine, NIT-W authorities said. The administration had asked the medical staff to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) tests after some students displayed symptoms of infection.

Soon after the test results, NIT-W director Prof NV Ramana Rao issued orders suspending offline classes and announced that online classes would be conducted till January 16 2022. In December 2021, NIT-W had resumed offline classes and students returned from their home towns from January 3. NIT-W campus and health authorities are now conducting tests on teaching and non-teaching staff on the campus, and so far have not found more infections. Meanwhile, they have started spraying sodium hypochlorite in the hostels to keep the surroundings free from contamination.