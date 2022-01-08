Only Niloufer not enough, establish more hospitals for kids, Telangana HC directs government

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana, on Friday, directed the State government to explore the possibility of establishing more exclusive children’s hospitals as Niloufer Hospital alone would not be sufficient to deal with the surge in paediatric cases.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili was hearing a batch of Covid-related PILs and writ petitions. The bench directed officials that the tests should be conducted on a larger scale so that containment zones can be identified and implemented, more particularly at borders, airports, bus and railway stations.

The government should give wide publicity to the vaccination programme for children between 15 and 17 years, the bench said. The government should also ensure that there is a complete ban on large congregations in public places.

The executive machinery should ensure that the vendors and people visiting fruit or vegetable markets wear masks, maintain social distancing and use sanitisers, apart from maintaining other Covid-19 norms, the bench observed.

The bench took on record the status report filed by the Director of Public Health and Family Welfare and directed the officials to explore the possibility of establishing additional exclusive children’s hospitals. The bench also directed the government to ensure that the suggestions of the statutory expert committee is furnished in the court by the next date of hearing on January 17.

Active Covid cases in State near 10 thousand

Telangana reported 2,295 cases of Covid-19 on Friday with 64,474 tests conducted. With this, the State’s active cases are at 9,861. A total of 278 previously infected individuals reported recovery. GHMC region reported the most cases (1,452, followed by Medchal with 232 cases and Rangareddy with 218 cases. Sangareddy and Hanamkonda districts also saw sharp spikes with 50 and 54 cases respectively. In terms of daily fatality, three persons died, taking the toll to 4,039. Currently, 1,371 infected persons are admitted with 418 in ICU and 557 under oxygen support. In vaccination of young adults, the State has given jabs to 32% of the eligible persons, while four districts Nizamabad, Mahbubnagar, Mancherial and Yadadri has given has vaccinated at least 50% of the target population