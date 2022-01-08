Retaining walls on Begumpet nala to stop inundation in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Residents of Brahmanwadi, Allam Thota Bavi and Prakash Nagar, areas that are prone to inundations during heavy rains every year, will soon get respite, according to Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

The Minister informed on Friday that the State government has decided to take up the construction of retaining walls on both sides of the Begumpet nalas, lay stormwater pipelines and CC roads in these colonies to provide a permanent solution.

Talasani held a review meeting with MAUD Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar, HMWS&SB MD M Dana Kishore, Hyderabad Collector Sharman, Endowment Commissioner Anil Kumar, GHMC Engineer-in-Chief Mohd Ziauddin, revenue and other officials on Friday on various issues.

He said that every year, rainwater from the Begumpet nala leads to flooding of Brahmanwadi, Allam Thota Bavi, Prakash Nagar causing untold hardships to the people living in these localities. For a permanent solution to this problem, the government will take up the projects under SNDP. He asked officials of all departments concerned to work in tandem and prepare proposals for taking up the works on priority.

Talasani said that the Monda Market old Jail Khana in Secunderabad, which has a long history, should be developed on the lines Moazzam Jahi Market. Also, the government plans to build double bedroom houses for the 130 families that are living on the 3,571 sq. yd land belonging to Somappa Math in Bholakpur in Musheerabad zone for decades. Of these 130 families, 53 were given pattas in 1996.

Minister also said that about 134 households in the Ramgopalpet division have applied for regularisation under GO 816 in 1994 and the government could not proceed with the regularisation process due to cases pending in the Supreme Court.

Although the court ruling in 2002 ruled in favour of the beneficiaries, applications were still pending. At a recent meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee chaired by Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao, it was agreed to sort out the issue, Talasani revealed.

