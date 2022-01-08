STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress in-charge: Why nod only for RSS meet?

Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Friday questioned the State government’s double standards in giving permissions to party programmes.

Published: 08th January 2022 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore

Telangana Congress in-charge Manickam Tagore (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Friday questioned the State government’s double standards in giving permissions to party programmes. Referring to the permission given to the RSS to hold its three-day “Akhil Bharatiya Samanvaya Baithak (coordination meeting)” that concluded in Hyderabad on Friday,  Tagore said that this was proof of the double standards adopted by the TRS government. 

He tweeted: “When @INC Telangana asks permission for training camp in Hyderabad from 9 to 11 January with 120 people TRS government denies permission .. but for 300+ Sanghis, it gives protection and permission. Why this double standard? Delhi mey Dosti, now galli mey bhi Dosti.”

