Telangana Congress in-charge: Why nod only for RSS meet?

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Friday questioned the State government’s double standards in giving permissions to party programmes. Referring to the permission given to the RSS to hold its three-day “Akhil Bharatiya Samanvaya Baithak (coordination meeting)” that concluded in Hyderabad on Friday, Tagore said that this was proof of the double standards adopted by the TRS government.

He tweeted: “When @INC Telangana asks permission for training camp in Hyderabad from 9 to 11 January with 120 people TRS government denies permission .. but for 300+ Sanghis, it gives protection and permission. Why this double standard? Delhi mey Dosti, now galli mey bhi Dosti.”