STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana HC orders Nizamabad MP to refrain from offensive Social Media posts, stops arrest 

Appearing for Arvind, senior counsel N. Ramchander Rao claimed that the complaint was baseless and vexatious and filed with mala fide intention to gain publicity. 

Published: 08th January 2022 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th January 2022 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri

Nizamabad MP Arvind Dharmapuri (Photo| Facebook/ @franklyarvind)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ordering the Banjara Hills police not to take any coercive steps against Nizamabad MP Dharmapuri Arvind, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the BJP leader to refrain from posting any offensive material on social media that may cause enmity and disturbances between different communities. 

The court was hearing a petition filed by Arvind seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him by Banjara Hills police for morphing a cartoon of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and posting it on social media. Appearing for Arvind, senior counsel N. Ramchander Rao claimed that the complaint was baseless and vexatious and filed with mala fide intention to gain publicity. 

The senior counsel said that the post was made not with an intention to disrespect any individual or community but was an expression of dissent against the government for its orders allowing bars and liquor stores to remain open till 1 a.m on New Year’s eve. After hearing the arguments, the court observed that the MP should exercise some respect against the person who is holding the highest post and posted the case to February 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmapuri Arvind Nizamabad MP N. Ramchander Rao
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Milder Omicron an 'evolutionary mistake'; next variant could be more virulent: Expert
People wearing face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait for bus in Mumbai, India, Tuesday, Jan. 4, 2022. (Photo | AP)
Third wave: As Covid-19 hospitalisations rise, even the vaccinated are not spared
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AFP)
Delta-Omicron combo could fuel third Covid wave in Kerala: Experts issue warning
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Govt hospitals in TN hit by Covid infection among healthcare workers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp