Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh  all praise for digital governance in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, has said that India is leading the 21st century’s digital revolution and has emerged as a data powerhouse under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. The Centre is taking all steps for data protection through legislative and other measures, Dr Singh said.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day 24th National Conference on e-Governance being held in Hyderabad on Friday. Speaking about this year’s theme ‘India’s Techade — Digital Governance in a Post Pandemic World’, Dr Singh said that several successful initiatives have been introduced by governments in making services faceless, paperless and cashless through electronic service delivery and subsidy disbursement through Aadhar linkage.

“Digital India has helped ease access to services for millions of people, particularly the poor and needy in the country. Whether it is the issuance of Aadhar card, driving licence, birth certificate, payment of electricity bill, water bill, or IT returns, they can now be processed via the Digital India platform faster. These things can be done through Common Service Centres even in rural areas,” he said.

Appreciating Telangana’s Janahitha platform for being amongst the best functional grievance redressal platforms in the country, he said Telangana was one of India’s most advanced states in digital governance using technology for good governance in industry, commerce, social welfare and development. This was the reason its initiatives had found recognition in the Good Governance Index 2021.

T-Wallet, T-App Folio

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao, who presided over the event, spoke elaborately on the e-governance initiatives taken up by the State government like T- Wallet, T-App Folio, Real-Time Digital Authentication of Identity (RTDAI), Mee Seva 2.0 platform, Friendly Electronic Services in Transport Department (FEST), Pensioner Life Certificate through Selfie (PLCS) and others, which enabled citizens to transact with government departments without any physical interface, delivering transparent and accountable service with convenience to the citizens.

He said Telangana had entered into an MoU with the Government of Estonia on smart governance initiatives to achieve “Anytime, Anywhere Citizen Services” delivery leveraging emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Big data, and Deep Learning.