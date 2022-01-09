STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Nizam College to house a girls’ hostel

The Nizam College is a reputed educational institution in the country and many consider it a privilege to get admission here.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Works on the new girls’ hostel progress at Nizam College in Basheerbagh. The new building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, girls studying at Nizam College are finally going to get a spacious hostel. As the construction is nearing completion, workers are now giving final touches to the new building that is coming up on the college premises.

The Nizam College is a reputed educational institution in the country and many consider it a privilege to get admission here.

However, girl students in the institute had been struggling for ages due to the absence of a functional hostel. In fact, the college has never housed a girls’ hostel ever since its inception, as a result of which students from far-off places were finding it hard to get accommodation facilities. 

Though the authorities submitted multiple representations to the previous governments, requesting the authorities to sanction a girls’ hostel on the campus, the efforts went in vain.

KTR to the rescue

It was during that time that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao visited the Nizam College to take part in the annual day celebrations in 2017. Realising that it was a good opportunity, the college management approached the ruling party second-in-command requested him to sanction a girls’ hostel.

Rama Rao immediately assured that the government would sanction a hostel for girls. He soon directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct a girls’ hostel on the Nizam College campus located at Basheerbagh.

The new hostel building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore. It will have 71 rooms and can house over 200 students. The building will also have a dining hall and kitchen. The building is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the year.

Foundation laid in 2018

The foundation stone for the new building was laid in July 2018. Though the construction was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.25 crore, as the authorities initially planned a G+2 structure at the OU campus, they later shifted it to Nizam College.

The government then earmarked more money to ensure the completion of works. The new building is a G+3 one, spread over 37,163 sq ft. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizam College Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp