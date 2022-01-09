Nizam College to house a girls’ hostel

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After a long wait, girls studying at Nizam College are finally going to get a spacious hostel. As the construction is nearing completion, workers are now giving final touches to the new building that is coming up on the college premises.

The Nizam College is a reputed educational institution in the country and many consider it a privilege to get admission here.

However, girl students in the institute had been struggling for ages due to the absence of a functional hostel. In fact, the college has never housed a girls’ hostel ever since its inception, as a result of which students from far-off places were finding it hard to get accommodation facilities.

Though the authorities submitted multiple representations to the previous governments, requesting the authorities to sanction a girls’ hostel on the campus, the efforts went in vain.

KTR to the rescue

It was during that time that Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao visited the Nizam College to take part in the annual day celebrations in 2017. Realising that it was a good opportunity, the college management approached the ruling party second-in-command requested him to sanction a girls’ hostel.

Rama Rao immediately assured that the government would sanction a hostel for girls. He soon directed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to construct a girls’ hostel on the Nizam College campus located at Basheerbagh.

The new hostel building has been constructed at a cost of Rs 8 crore. It will have 71 rooms and can house over 200 students. The building will also have a dining hall and kitchen. The building is likely to be inaugurated by the end of the year.

Foundation laid in 2018

The foundation stone for the new building was laid in July 2018. Though the construction was taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 6.25 crore, as the authorities initially planned a G+2 structure at the OU campus, they later shifted it to Nizam College.

The government then earmarked more money to ensure the completion of works. The new building is a G+3 one, spread over 37,163 sq ft.