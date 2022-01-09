STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Powerloom weaver from Sircilla weaves zari saree as light as air

Veldi Hari Prasad once made headlines after creating an image of Lord Ganesha on a shawl using one gram of gold.

Image used for representation (File Photo | EPS)A weaver producing a saree on a powerloom at Khasbag. (Photo| EPS)

By Naveen Kumar Tallam
RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: A young power loom weaver from Sircilla, Veldi Hari Prasad who once made headlines after creating an image of Lord Ganesha on a shawl using one gram gold, has now woven a zari saree with one gram gold. The speciality of the cloth is that it can fit perfectly inside a matchbox and can also pass through the eye of a ‘dabbanam’ (a big needle used to sew jute bags).

After learning about the proficiency of the Sircilla weaver, Sunita and Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy, a Telugu couple settled in New Zealand, placed an order for the zari saree requesting Hari Prasad to ensure that the cloth is as light as possible. As per the order, Hari Prasad weaved a saree that is 5.5-metres-long and weighs just 180 grams. 

He has previously weaved a shirt and a lungi that can fit inside matchboxes. “These items are not just showpieces. Anyone can wear them comfortably,” says Veldi Hari Prasad and mentions that it takes one week to weave such a saree. It may be mentioned here that Hari Prasad had presented the Lord Ganesha shawl to former Indian cricket team captain Sachin Tendulkar.

Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

