Powerpuff  Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major fillip to power infrastructure in the west zone of Hyderabad, particularly the city’s IT corridor running through Gachibowli, HiTec City, Kondapur and Madhapur areas, the Transmission Corporation of Telangana Limited (TS-Transco) is developing a 400-KV substation and first-of-its-kind monopole towers.

Anticipating a huge power consumption around the IT corridor in the near future, the TS-Transco has constructed 400/220/132/33 KV substation at Raidurgam and a connected network near the bio-diversity park. The works on this substation, set up at a cost of `1,400 crores, has been completed and is likely to be inaugurated by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao this month.

The substation has been constructed in a limited area of around five acres at Raidurgam, surrounded by high rise commercial and residential buildings.

In fact, five acres of land is very nominal for such a facility and it is in fact just 1/12th the amount of space required for a conventional type of substation. The work for this gas-insulated substation (GIS) was awarded in 2019 and it took almost three years for completion of the project.

According to Transco, the 400/220/132/33 KV GIS has been developed set up at Raidurgam to provide bulk power to various load centres. GIS’ is established when available space is limited or where it requires complex connections. This facility will fulfil the increasing power load in the IT corridor. It would ensure the provision of an additional 300 MW to 400 MW of power, based on demand.

A 400-KV UG cable for three km has also been provided from the Gachibowli ORR junction to Raidurgam substation. All the outgoing feeders are UG cables of 220/132/33 KV, connecting key substations of Madhapur, Jubilee Hills, Miyapur, Erragadda, Gachibowli, Shivrampally and Shapurnagar.

First-of-its-kind monopole towers to dot the city

The TS-Transco has come up with monopole high-tension electricity transmission towers in Greater Hyderabad limits. The monopole towers have been set up along the 11.37-km stretch from Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) to ORR junction due to space constraints and to match the city aesthetics. Officials said that they constructed lattice towers from Kethireddypally to TSPA (27.5 km) and from there onwards till ORR in Gachibowli, the Transco has developed monopole towers for about 11 km, at a cost of `143 crore. These monopole towers have vertical pumps to prevent fire accidents. Erection of firewalls around transformers and reactors were provided.

A monopole tower consists of one pole anchored to the ground. These kinds of towers have distinct advantages over their lattice counterparts with regard to space, speed of erection, short delivery time and more. The benefit of smaller base installation is space, though it goes up to 40 to 50 metres high.

Lattice towers are conventional ones that carry high voltage electric power lines. Traditionally, overhead transmission lines are built as lattice-type structures and occupy a lot of space, approximately 30 to 35 metres tall, whereas the monopole towers require just 2.5 metres of space. Replacement of lattice towers with monopoles is a significant move in improving electric power infrastructure.

