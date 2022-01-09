STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Ministers take Chouhan to task for remarks on CM KCR 

Several Ministers blasted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for his comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:00 AM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several Ministers blasted Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivaraj Singh Chouhan for his comments against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the TRS government. “Chouhan who became Chief Minister through the backdoor method cannot criticise Chandrasekhar Rao, who was elected by the people,” Ministers said on Saturday.

Chouhan, who was in the city on Friday, termed the TRS government as “corrupt” and CM KCR as “a coward”. Reacting to this, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said in Siddipet that Chouhan was making baseless allegations. “A cat that has eaten 100 rats cannot claim to be a vegetarian. Chouhan became Chief Minister through the backdoor by purchasing MLAs. Chouhan has no right to criticise KCR,” Harish said. 

The Minister alleged that there wasn’t any great progress in Madhya Pradesh in the last four years under Chouhan’s leadership. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister who commented on our Kaleshwaram Project should recollect the Vyapam scam that took place in 2013, when Chouhan was Chief Minister, Harish said.

The Central government had already clarified in Lok Sabha that there was no corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme. The BJP was demanding that GO 317 on the zonal system be scrapped. Does the saffron party wanted to repeal Presidential Orders too since GO 317 is based on them, Harish wondered.

