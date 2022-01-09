STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Test Positivity Rate higher in Medchal, Rangareddy districts

The two districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy have reported the highest Test Positivity Rate (TPR) over the last week, reveals data.

Published: 09th January 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

A policeman advises a traveller to wear his mask, at Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS) in Hyderabad, on Saturday | S Senbagapandiyan

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The two districts of Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy have reported the highest Test Positivity Rate (TPR) over the last week, reveals data. As per the Health Department, Medchal had a weekly TPR of 4.66% and Rangareddy had a weekly TPR of 3.22%, both of which were higher than the state average. 

The data is for the period from December 30, 2021, to January 5, 2022. While the State average at this period was 1.70%, these two districts reported nearly twice the positivity rate. The GHMC limits had a TPR of 2.76%. It may be noted that as per WHO standards, the areas seeing TPR above 5% need to increase testing to cut the chain of transmission. 

The positivity rate for the State is currently running into 3.5% on an average for the last three days with a caseload rising above 1,500 per day.

Meanwhile in terms of bed occupancy, while the State, on the whole, is seeing 2.7% bed occupancy for ICU and O2 beds, the districts of Bhadradri Kothagudem reported 11.3% occupancy, followed by Medak with 10.6%. Suryapet had 8.9% occupancy and Mulugu had 7.6% occupancy.

