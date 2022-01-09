Volunteer groups brace for Covid third wave peak in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State stares at yet another wave of Covid-19, several volunteer groups have begun helping out citizens.

While at this stage, people are mostly raising queries about testing centres, vaccination centres and medical advice, volunteers are also bracing themselves for hospital bed requests which are likely to spike in a week or two.

“This time, we are seeing many cases of reinfection. Citizens are opting for home isolation because they know the drill and are taking support in terms of cooked meals, grocery supply and nurses who would visit home or take care of the children,” explains Sai Charan Chikkulla.

He noted that the majority of inquiries are about home oxygen cylinders and concentrators and nurses who can come to check their vitals.

While hospital bed inquiries are coming in, he notes that currently, they are too low with patients finding beds on their own if needed. Meanwhile, other volunteer groups state that a majority of requests are for online consultation from young adults in and around GHMC.

“It is a wait and watch period currently because we are only getting five-six requests mainly for free doctor consultations.

Age-wise it appears to be of young adults who probably got infected during New Year celebrations,” added Siddharth Rao, one of the admins of Combat Covid.