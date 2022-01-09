STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Volunteer groups brace for Covid third wave peak in Telangana

Volunteer Chikkulla noted that the majority of inquiries are about home oxygen cylinders and concentrators and nurses who can come to check their vitals. 

Published: 09th January 2022 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th January 2022 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, PPE

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the State stares at yet another wave of Covid-19, several volunteer groups have begun helping out citizens.

While at this stage, people are mostly raising queries about testing centres, vaccination centres and medical advice, volunteers are also bracing themselves for hospital bed requests which are likely to spike in a week or two. 

“This time, we are seeing many cases of reinfection. Citizens are opting for home isolation because they know the drill and are taking support in terms of cooked meals, grocery supply and nurses who would visit home or take care of the children,” explains Sai Charan Chikkulla. 

He noted that the majority of inquiries are about home oxygen cylinders and concentrators and nurses who can come to check their vitals. 

While hospital bed inquiries are coming in, he notes that currently, they are too low with patients finding beds on their own if needed. Meanwhile, other volunteer groups state that a majority of requests are for online consultation from young adults in and around GHMC. 

“It is a wait and watch period currently because we are only getting five-six requests mainly for free doctor consultations. 

Age-wise it appears to be of young adults who probably got infected during New Year celebrations,” added Siddharth Rao, one of the admins of Combat Covid.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID third wave Covid-19 volunteer groups Sai Charan Chikkulla
India Matters
CPM Flag (File photo| EPS)
Listen to Electron and his brothers
Health workers carry a COVID-19 patient to be admitted to Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022. (Photo | AP)
1,59,632 new COVID cases in India, highest in 224 days; 552 Omicron infections reported
A view of the COVID care centre at the Commonwealth Games Village Sports Complex in New Delhi. (File photo| ANI)
Third wave: India sees creepy-crawly rate of COVID-related hospitalisations
Seven-year-old Jewel from Kerala, set for Guinness record in swimming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp