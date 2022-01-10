22 students in Kakatiya Medical College contract the virus

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: The Kakatiya Medical College (KMC), Warangal administration has ordered all students and faculty to be tested for Covid- 19 after 22 students were found to have been infected on Sunday. Importantly, the students and faculty, including these 22, had been administered two doses of vaccination. Rapid Antigen Tests were conducted on 280 students of the college after some exhibited symptoms of infection. Health authorities also tested the teaching and non-teaching staff of the college.

Speaking to Express, KMC principal Dr D Mohan Das said that students were exhibiting mild symptoms. “The students have returned home and are in home isolation. We have handed over medical kits to them to help in their recovery,” he said. “We have informed the Directorate of Medical Education (DME) officials about the Covid positive cases and are waiting for their decision on continuation of physical classes in the college,” Dr Das said. He said that meanwhile, KMC staff have been cleaning the hostels by spraying sodium hypochlorite so as to keep the surroundings free from contamination.