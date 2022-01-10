STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Assam govt filled 1 lakh vacancies, only CM's kin got jobs in Telangana: Himanta Biswa Sarma

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar held the Chief Minister responsible for the eight employees who passed away since GO 317 was introduced.

Published: 10th January 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Alleging that there was no governance in Telangana, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that he created one lakh jobs in his State while K Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing except promoting his family Addressing the gathering at a meeting organised in Hanamkonda to protest against the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sarma said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his life for the nation, KCR has done the same, but only for his family. “KCR is like Aurangzeb. He is continuing Aurangzeb’s hereditary politics in Telangana. Though Assam is very small compared to Telangana, our government has provided one lakh jobs in our State, but here, the unemployment rate is rising,” Sarma said.

He said that except for the Telangana police, no one supports the TRS government. “KCR is worried about and fears the people of Telangana,” said Sarma. BJP leaders and cadres are inspired by people like Sadar Patela and Rani Rudrama Devi who fought for India’s Independence. The Congress is duping the public in the name of Gandhi family while KCR is duping them for his family’s welfare. Bandi Sanjay fought for the cause of employees, but he was sent to jail. LK Advani was also sent to jail during Emergency for the cause of people’s desire for freedom,” said Sarma. Sanjay held the Chief Minister responsible for the eight employees who passed away since GO 317 was introduced.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himanta Biswa Sarma GO 317 K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp