Assam govt filled 1 lakh vacancies, only CM's kin got jobs in Telangana: Himanta Biswa Sarma

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: Alleging that there was no governance in Telangana, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday claimed that he created one lakh jobs in his State while K Chandrasekhar Rao has done nothing except promoting his family Addressing the gathering at a meeting organised in Hanamkonda to protest against the arrest of BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Sarma said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has dedicated his life for the nation, KCR has done the same, but only for his family. “KCR is like Aurangzeb. He is continuing Aurangzeb’s hereditary politics in Telangana. Though Assam is very small compared to Telangana, our government has provided one lakh jobs in our State, but here, the unemployment rate is rising,” Sarma said.

He said that except for the Telangana police, no one supports the TRS government. “KCR is worried about and fears the people of Telangana,” said Sarma. BJP leaders and cadres are inspired by people like Sadar Patela and Rani Rudrama Devi who fought for India’s Independence. The Congress is duping the public in the name of Gandhi family while KCR is duping them for his family’s welfare. Bandi Sanjay fought for the cause of employees, but he was sent to jail. LK Advani was also sent to jail during Emergency for the cause of people’s desire for freedom,” said Sarma. Sanjay held the Chief Minister responsible for the eight employees who passed away since GO 317 was introduced.