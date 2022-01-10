Covid Checkposts set up on Telangana-Maharashtra border

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the number of Covid cases increasing sharply in Maharashtra, the Telangana Health Department has set up checkposts on the inter-state border in coordination with revenue and police officials. Bodhan revenue division in Nizamabad shares the border with Maharashtra at three places — Salura, Pothangal and Kandakurthi where check-posts have now been set up. In the Kamareddy district, officials have set up a Covid checkpost at Salabathur village in Madnoor mandal. All these are entry points into the district from Maharashtra. A large number of people cross the State border on a daily basis.

In fact, some also walk across the border for their provisions, while others travel for medical needs since Bodhan division has several villages that share the border with Maharashtra. Now, the Telangana Medical and Health officials are not only conducting Covid tests but are also insisting on vaccination details. Even MSRTC and TSRTC passengers are being asked about their health and are closely observed for symptoms. Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Rajeshwar told Express that the officials are strictly monitoring the staff of the Covid checkposts.