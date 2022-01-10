STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Covid Checkposts set up on Telangana-Maharashtra border

Many walk across the border for their provisions, while others travel for medical needs since Bodhan division has several villages that share the border with Maharashtra.

Published: 10th January 2022 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

A number of vehicles lined up at the inter-state checkpost at Ramapuram on Sunday due to curbs on their entry into Telangana. (Photo | Express)

Image used for representation (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: With the number of Covid cases increasing sharply in Maharashtra, the Telangana Health Department has set up checkposts on the inter-state border in coordination with revenue and police officials. Bodhan revenue division in Nizamabad shares the border with Maharashtra at three places — Salura, Pothangal and Kandakurthi where check-posts have now been set up. In the Kamareddy district, officials have set up a Covid checkpost at Salabathur village in Madnoor mandal. All these are entry points into the district from Maharashtra. A large number of people cross the State border on a daily basis.

In fact, some also walk across the border for their provisions, while others travel for medical needs since Bodhan division has several villages that share the border with Maharashtra. Now, the Telangana Medical and Health officials are not only conducting Covid tests but are also insisting on vaccination details. Even MSRTC and TSRTC passengers are being asked about their health and are closely observed for symptoms. Bodhan Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) S Rajeshwar told Express that the officials are strictly monitoring the staff of the Covid checkposts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid checkpost Telangana- Maharashtra border checkpoints Covid curbs in Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp