Decapitated head found at temple deity's feet in Telangana's Nalgonda district

HYDERABAD: In a suspected case of human sacrifice, decapitated head of an unidentified man was found in a temple in Nalgonda district on Monday. Though police said it could be a clear murder and there are less chances of a human sacrifice, the head lying at the feet of the temple diety is raising several questions.

DSP Devarakonda Anand Reddy said that five special teams have been deployed to trace the victim's identity and teams are also working on CCTV footage and other clues related to the incident.

On Monday around 5:45 am, Brahmachari, the priest at the Mettu Mahankali temple located on the outskirts of Kurmedu village in Gollapalli mandal came to the temple as his daily routine. He was shocked at the sight of the head lying at the feet of the diety and alerted police.

Police rushed to the spot and cordoned off the area. The victim's face was clear and in a recognizable condition. Prima facie police found the the victim aged in his mid 30s was killed at a different location far away and his head was dumped at the temple, as they couldn't find any signs of the brutal murder in the temple premises or the surrounding areas.

It may be noted that the spot is close to Hyderabad-Nagarjuna Sagar Highway. Police are also probing how his killers had carried his head and in which vehicle they travelled. "We have also informed neighboring police stations and are also circulating information on social media platforms for identifying the victim," they said.

A murder case has been registered at Chintapalli police station and further investigation is on.