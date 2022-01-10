STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
First Telugu inscription claim sparks debate

Whichever inscription may be the first Telugu inscription, the fact remains that archaeologists and historians have done a commendable job in discovering them.

Published: 10th January 2022 09:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 09:37 AM

Toluchuvandru’ inscription found at Keesaragutta in Telangana dated between 410 and 435 AD

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Archaeologists finding the Kalamalla inscription at Chennakesava Siddheshwara temple in Kalamalla village in Kadapa district of AP has sparked a debate that has captivated not only those who are interested in archaeology and history, but also all those who cherish the Telugu language. The inscription, an order issued by Renati Chola king Erikal Matthuraju, has been declared as the first Telugu inscription, but this declaration is being contested.

Historians from Telangana claim that the ‘Toluchuvandru’ inscription of Keesaragutta temple in Medchal-Malkajgiri district is about a century older than the Kalamalla inscription, which was inscribed in 574 AD. Whichever inscription may be the first Telugu inscription, the fact remains that archaeologists and historians have done a commendable job in discovering them. Both Kalamalla and Keesaragutta inscriptions are rare artefacts that trace the origins of Telugu in both States.

