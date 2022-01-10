STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MLC K Kavitha ridicules Assam CM Himanta’s allegations against Telangana government

Himanta ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana.

Published: 10th January 2022 09:20 AM

TRS leader K Kavitha

TRS leader K Kavitha (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s allegations on Sunday that there is a lack of development and vacancies are not being filled in Telangana, MLC K Kavitha reminded Sarma that unemployment has reached 8 per cent in India under the BJP rule. “Himanta ji, your remarks today once again restated the intent of BJP to erase the glorious history of Telangana. I wonder why you and your party are so threatened with the idea of unity? Did you forget the verdict of Telangana in 2018, where BJP lost deposits on 107 seats (sic),” Kavitha tweeted.

Pointing out how schemes like Mission Bhagiratha, Rythu Bandhu and Kalyana Lakshmi were being replicated by governments of various States as well as the Centre, she said the fact was that BJP was implementing those schemes by changing their names.

Comments

