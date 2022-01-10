Prime Minister selling PSBs for corporate elite: AITUC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Several spokespersons called for a struggle against the privatisation of the public sector banks (PSBs) to protect national wealth and asked bank employees should join the broad movement in the ongoing movement for the protection of the rights and laws of the entire working class. During the 29th Conference of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Bank Employees Federation (APTBEF), AITUC National General Secretary Amarjeet Kaur said that the banks were nationalised to protect the wealth of the country. He claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was selling the banks for the benefit of ‘the corporate elite’.