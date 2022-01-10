STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Say no to gatherings, celebrate Sankranti at home: KCR

CM says no need to panic, but urges citizens to take precautionary measures to keep Covid-19 at bay; 47.84 L persons eligible for getting booster shots in TS

Published: 10th January 2022 07:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 07:53 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday appealed to people to celebrate Sankranti at their home and not in the open in groups in the wake of a sharp rise in the number of Covid-19 cases. Rao asked the people not to panic but take enough precautions to keep the infection at bay. The Chief Minister, chairing a review meeting with officials of the Medical and Health Department on the incidence of Covid-19 in the State, said the simple steps like wearing masks, maintaining social distance and frequently disinfecting hands using sanitisers would greatly help.

The Chief Minister underscored the need for everyone to get vaccinated, and said that parents should take an active role in getting their children vaccinated. From Monday, booster dose would be administered to those above 60 years of age, frontline workers and frontline healthcare workers. Rao said the State was fully geared to meet any eventuality arising out of the third wave of Covid-19. The officials told the Chief Minister that infrastructure, including oxygen beds, was ready to handle any number of Covid-19 cases, and briefed him on the availability of necessary medicines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid cases CM KCR CM urges TS to celebrate Sankranti at home booster dose
India Matters
For representational purpose only
COVID-19: India records 1,79,723 new cases, 146 deaths
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
PM sends 100 pairs of jute footwear for Kashi Vishwanath Dham workers
In this Bihar village, children are trained to commit crimes
Produce from Skyo farms
MBA grad now a farmer, sells organic fruits

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp