Telangana Health Minister Harish Rao hands over masks to unmasked in Chaitanyapuri

During an interaction afterwards, he urged the people to follow the Covid- 19 guidelines issued by the State government as the ensuing few weeks were crucial in the battle against Omicron.

Published: 10th January 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th January 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

Health Minister T Harish Rao provides masks to those without one, in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Health Minister Harish Rao, on Sunday, provided face masks to several persons who were taking part in an event without wearing proper protective gear. While inaugurating a private hospital in Chaitanyapuri, Harish noticed that several persons were not wearing masks. Stressing on the need to wear masks in public places, owing to the resurgence of Covid-19 and the spike in the number of Omicron cases, Harish said that venturing out without proper protective gear could prove fatal.

When citizens said that they just removed the mask for some fresh air, Harish requested them not to do so. During an interaction afterwards, he urged the people to follow the Covid- 19 guidelines issued by the State government as the ensuing few weeks were crucial in the battle against Omicron. Motivating the people to take booster doses, the Minister said that the administration of these shots for people above the age of 60 with comorbidities would begin on Monday

