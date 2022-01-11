Active Covid cases in Telangana nearing 15,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,825 Covid-19 cases on Monday after conducting 70,697 tests. With this, the number of active cases in the State stands at 14,995, five short of the 15,000-mark.

While 351 previously infected persons reported recovery on Monday, one person died due to Covid-related complications, taking the death tally to 4,043.

Meanwhile, the bulk of cases came in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region with reported 1,042 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 201 and Rangareddy with 147 cases. All the 33 districts in the State reported new cases.

The rise in cases, however, has not specifically impacted hospitalisations according to the bulletin with only 1,446 beds occupied. Of these, 427 are in the ICU while 569 are on oxygen support. The day on day rise in cases is by 9 per cent and the daily Test Positivity Rate is at 2.58 per cent.