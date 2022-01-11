STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Active Covid cases in Telangana nearing 15,000

While 351 previously infected persons reported recovery on Jan 10, one person died due to Covid-related complications, taking the death tally to 4,043.

Published: 11th January 2022 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Testing

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 1,825 Covid-19 cases on Monday after conducting 70,697 tests. With this, the number of active cases in the State stands at 14,995, five short of the 15,000-mark. 

While 351 previously infected persons reported recovery on Monday, one person died due to Covid-related complications, taking the death tally to 4,043.

Meanwhile, the bulk of cases came in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) region with reported 1,042 cases, followed by Medchal-Malkajgiri with 201 and Rangareddy with 147 cases. All the 33 districts in the State reported new cases.

The rise in cases, however, has not specifically impacted hospitalisations according to the bulletin with only 1,446 beds occupied. Of these, 427 are in the ICU while 569 are on oxygen support. The day on day rise in cases is by 9 per cent and the daily Test Positivity Rate is at 2.58 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Covid cases Telangana Test Positivity Rate Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purpose only. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
No need to test the asymptomatic and low-risk contacts, says ICMR 
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marital rape should be punished: Delhi High Court
Dr Narasimhaiah Srinivasaiah.
Doctor by day, farmer by night: Meet Bengaluru's Dr Srinivasaiah
Mahuva MLA Mohanbhai Dhodiya
Believe it or not, "visionary" BJP MLA foresees death of a native villager

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp