Palvoncha suicide: Deceased Ramakrishna’s mother, sister also arrested

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Palvoncha police on Monday arrested M Suryavathi and K Lova Madhavi, who are Accused No 3 and No. 4 in the Naga Ramakrishna family suicide that shook Old Palvoncha town on January 3.

A file photo of Vanama Raghavendra

Rao on the day he was arrested

Police produced them before the Second Judicial First Class Magistrate M Neelima in Kothagudem and she imposed a 14-day remand. Police shifted them to the Khammam district jail.

While Suryavathi is Ramakrishna’s mother, Lova Madhavi is his elder sister. In the suicide note, Ramakrishna mentioned their names along with Accused No. 2 Vanama Raghavendra Rao. A case under Section 306 has been registered against Suryavathi and Madhavi.

Speaking to Express, ASP Birudaraju Rohith Raju said two other accused Chava Srinivas and Ramakanth are yet to be taken into custody. They reportedly helped Raghavendra Rao evade the police for a while.

The police are not planning to seek Raghavendra Rao’s custody as of now. Meanwhile, Raghavendra Rao’s brother Vanama Ramakrishna and his other relatives M Veerabhadram, S Laxmana Rao met the former in Bhadrachalam sub-jail during mulaqat time on Monday.