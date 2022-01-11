STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Reduce compliance burden: Telangana Chief Secretary to departments

CS Somesh Kumar directed the officials of various departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records and other issues.

Published: 11th January 2022

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.

Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Monday directed the officials of various departments to simplify and reduce the compliance burden regarding inspections, registrations, renewals, maintaining records and other issues.

The Chief Secretary held a review meeting at BRKR Bhavan on Monday on reducing compliance burden in 12 departments, including Revenue (CT & Excise), Civil Supplies, Transport, Energy, Home and MAUD. The compliance burden information was shared by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) for the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) rankings. 

