Rein in Rythu Bandhu, free power costs, urges Forum for Good Governance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Forum for Good Governance (FGG) made several suggestions to Finance Minister T Harish Rao ahead of the 2022-23 Budget. The FGG wanted the government to control its expenditure on welfare schemes such as free power and Rythu Bandhu.

In a letter to the Finance Minister on Monday, the FGG secretary demanded special provisions for GHMC in the State Budget. “About 30 per cent of the population of Telangana lives in Hyderabad. Bad roads, overflowing nalas, traffic congestions, stinking Tank Bund and Musi are a blot on the city. Allocate Rs 10,000 crore in the Budget as a special grant to GHMC to attend to civic amenities,” he said.

Petrol prices

It also wanted the government to increase allocations to Health and Education. At present 40 per cent of the State Budget was being spent on welfare measures and there is a need to control the expenditure on Rythu Bandhu, free electricity to farmers, etc.

Even farmers who don’t cultivate lands are getting Rythu Bandhu amounts, the FGG said. Free power to tillers should be limited to three motors or 10 HP. Bring toddy under the tax regime and reduce diesel and petrol price by Rs 10 each per litre, it demanded.