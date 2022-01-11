STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy calls KCR BJP’s best buddy

Published: 11th January 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2022 03:48 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy lashed out at TRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy (File Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to appeal to voters in the five states where Assembly elections are due in February-March to defeat the BJP if his professions that he was fighting against the saffron party were true.

Speaking to the media here, the Congress leader said that the BJP and TRS always put up a show that they have daggers drawn but are buddies in private. The comments that they make on one another are like the predictable rapier thrusts, he said.

The PCC chief said that the two parties fight with each other only to ensure that Congress is kept at the bay. KCR is playing the game with the hope that the anti-BJP voters would repose faith in him as he would appear to be the only leader of substance in facing the BJP. If he doesn’t indulge in this game, anti-BJP voters would turn to Congress which KCR does not want, he said.

‘Why was Sardar Patel statue made in China?’

Revanth also wondered why Ahmedabad’s Sardar Patel statue was made in China, if the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were real patriots. The BJP should make it clear whether the PM was going to inaugurate the Ramanuja statute at Muchintal Ashram since that statue was also made in China, he said.

Meanwhile, former minister Md Ali Shabbir came down heavily on the state police for not permitting any meetings of the Congress anywhere in the state. 

The former minister said that the CM had directed the police not to permit programmes of the Congress using Covid-19 as an excuse but those of the TRS and BJP were being allowed.

Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy Telangana government Telagana police TRS BJP relations Telangana opposition
