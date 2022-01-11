Telangana Rythu Sarkar leads the way for others: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that several welfare schemes launched by the Telangana government were being copied by the Central and other state governments, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao said: “What Telangana does today, India does tomorrow.”

Announcing that till date, the state government had deposited Rs 50,000 crore into the bank accounts of 65 lakh farmers under Rythu Bandhu, Rama Rao challenged both the BJP and the Congress leaders to prove whether such a massive welfare scheme for farmers was in vogue in states where the national parties were in power.

Speaking to reporters here on Monday, Rama Rao said the state government had spent Rs 2.7 lakh crore on agriculture and allied sectors in the last seven years. “No other state is implementing the schemes that Telangana is implementing, in a steady and planned manner. I am releasing the White Paper on agriculture development in Telangana. Let the BJP leaders too come for debate on the same. They should not come out with black Acts in reply to my White Paper,” Rama Rao said.

Political tourists

On the allegations against the TRS government, Rama Rao said: Political tourists from other states are welcome. But, they should tell us what development has taken place in those states over and above that in Telangana. Today is a red-lettered day in the history of separate Telangana, as the amount given to farmers as investment support touched the Rs 50,000 crore mark. Besides, Rythu Bima, free distribution of sheep and other schemes were also taken up. In addition to this, the government spent Rs 1,16,150 crore on constructing irrigation projects,” Rama Rao said.

Rise in value of agricultural land

In combined Andhra Pradesh, there was no value for Telangana lands and the farmers’ suicides too were high. But, in Telangana, the minimum value for agriculture land was Rs 15 lakh per acre and the farmers’ suicides had reduced drastically, Rama Rao said.

With innovative schemes, the TRS became “Telangana Rythu Sarkar”, Rama Rao remarked. Though, the BJP and the Congress leaders were criticising Rythu Bandhu, they too were getting money under the scheme, Rama Rao said.

Crop loan waiver

Rama Rao said that the state government had waived off Rs 16,144 crore crop loans in its first term. “In the second term, crop loans of around four lakh farmers were waived partially. Due to Covid-19, the waiver is not completed and it will be completed shortly,” he said.