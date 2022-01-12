CISF cop from Telangana drowns both children, kills himself

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: A 40-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable in Mahabubabad district killed his two minor children by throwing them into an agricultural well on Tuesday morning.

Later in the evening, he died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train on the Anantharamu railway track. Bhukya Ram Kumar, who was posted in Mumbai, had come home on Saturday for the Sankranti holidays. His family lives in Gadigudem thanda of Mahabubabad district.

On Tuesday, Ram Kumar had a heated fight with his wife Sirisha following which he hatched a plan to kill his children, a daughter aged eight and son aged four, police said. Speaking to the media, Mahabubabad Rural Sub-inspector (SI) Ch Arun Kumar said Ram Kumar took both his children on his two-wheeler and threw them into a well, after which he escaped.

Locals who witnessed the horrific incident, informed Ram Kumar’s family members and the police. Police personnel rushed to the spot and retrieved the bodies of the children with the help of local swimmers.

A case was registered under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder) and the bodies were shifted to Mahabubabad Government Area Hospital for autopsy. The Government Railway Police have also registered a case.