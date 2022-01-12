Consider displaced candidates for jobs, Telangana HC tells government  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili of Telangana High Court, in a batch of writ petitions, has directed the Central government, Telangana state government and Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to consider the case of the petitioners for appointment to the posts of badli workers (displaced by projects) by duly taking into account the proceedings dated August 13, 2019 issued by the SCCL.

The petitioners have challenged recruitment notification dated July 27, 2017, wherein an attempt was made to fill the posts with general and ST candidates instead of considering the cases of the petitioners as per GO 34. Counsel for the petitioners contended that there are 2,900 vacancies for badli workers and respondents have issued recruitment notification for only 665 workers. Since the order passed by this court had become final and had gone till the Supreme Court, the respondents are bound to consider the case of petitioners.

The counsellor appearing on behalf of state government contended that nearly 260 posts were filled with displaced persons and the petitioners are not qualified for the post of badli workers. The notification was issued to fill the vacancy for badli worker posts from among the ST candidates. The petitioners were not within the zone of consideration for appointment as per GO, he added.

