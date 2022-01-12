STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gold worth Rs 72.8 lakh seized from 3 women at Hyderabad airport

Two of the women were found carrying gold in paste form concealed in their undergarments while the third one concealed it in the rectum, the officials said.

Published: 12th January 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Gold weighing 1.48 kg, estimated to cost `72.8 lakh, was recovered from three women passengers travelling from Dubai at RGIA on Tuesday, Jan 11, 2022.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Customs officials at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Tuesday arrested three women for smuggling gold.  The officials seized 1.48 kg gold valued at Rs 72.8 lakh from the trio. According to customs officials, all three women passengers had arrived here from Dubai on different flights. Two of them were found carrying gold in paste form concealed in their undergarments while the third one concealed it in the rectum, the officials said. 

The first woman had concealed 991 grams of gold worth Rs 48.71 lakh in her undergarment. The second woman, who arrived here from Dubai via Kuwait tried to smuggle gold paste concealed in the rectum. She was caught smuggling 168.50 grams of gold worth Rs 8.28 lakh, an official said. The third woman concealed 321.60 grams of gold valued at Rs 15.81 lakh in her undergarment. 

