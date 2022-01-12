STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karimnagar to be made a tourist destination, says Minister Gangula Kamalakar

The Manair Riverfront is being developed at a cost of Rs 410 crore. Kamalakar said the consultancy would start work on the riverfront and complete it within two years.

The riverfront project proposed to come up at Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Tuesday said that the state government was planning to make Karimnagar into a tourist destination.

The Minister and Rajat Kumar, Special Chief Secretary, state Irrigation Department, along with the Engineer-in-Chief C Muralidhar, tourism officials and District Collector RV Karnan inspected the site for the commencement of construction work on the Manair Riverfront below the Lower Manair Dam (LMD) gates. 

Speaking to the media, Minister Kamalakar mentioned that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has an aim to transform Karimnagar into a tourist destination. “First of all, we are constructing a cable-stayed bridge on the old Karimnagar-Warangal road and setting up dynamic lights on it, the bridge will be made available to the public in May this year,” he said.

The Manair Riverfront is being developed at a cost of Rs 410 crore. Kamalakar said the consultancy would start work on the riverfront and complete it within two years. Once completed, water fountains, theme parks, water sports, musical fountains, playgrounds and gardens would be set up on both sides of the river.

It will also store water up to a depth of 13 feet while facilities for speedboating would be added, Kamalakar said. Rajat Kumar said the riverfront would be the gateway to the Kaleswaram project in Karimnagar district and would be developed for tourism.

