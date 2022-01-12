STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM KCR protests increase in fertilizer prices, says will write letter to PM

The Telangana Chief Minister alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable

Published: 12th January 2022 04:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2022 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

KCR

Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has registered a strong protest against the increase in the price of fertilizers. This will put the agriculture sector into a crisis and break the backbone of the farming community in the country, he said, adding that he will write a letter this evening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Rao expressed anger that the central government, which assured it would double the income of farmers, took a 'U-turn'.

The Telangana Chief Minister alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Other decisions like installing meters to agriculture motors to collect the power charges, not linking NREGA with the farm sector and not procuring rice were draconian, Rao felt. One should oppose actions that would make farmers become labourers in their own land, he said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity. He said if the central government failed to take steps to reduce the prices of fertilizers, there would be statewide and countrywide agitations against it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fertiliser prices K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Will judicial delay help the Maran brothers escape?
A youth winces as a health worker collects swab sample for Covid test, at the Majestic bus stand in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (Photo | EPS)
Unlike brain fog in UK, headache, bodyache primary symptoms of Omicron in India
A health worker administers booster dose to a beneficiary in Bengaluru. (Photo| Shriram B N, EPS)
COVID caseload touches 60,000 in Karnataka, only 117 patients in ICU
Venilal Malwala creamtes the unclaimed bodies after performing rituals. (Photo | EPS)
Angel of the dead who gives dignity to unclaimed bodies

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp