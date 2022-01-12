Telangana CM KCR protests increase in fertilizer prices, says will write letter to PM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has registered a strong protest against the increase in the price of fertilizers. This will put the agriculture sector into a crisis and break the backbone of the farming community in the country, he said, adding that he will write a letter this evening to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this regard.

Rao expressed anger that the central government, which assured it would double the income of farmers, took a 'U-turn'.

The Telangana Chief Minister alleged that there was a deep conspiracy behind the central government policies and actions to make the lives of farmers miserable. Other decisions like installing meters to agriculture motors to collect the power charges, not linking NREGA with the farm sector and not procuring rice were draconian, Rao felt. One should oppose actions that would make farmers become labourers in their own land, he said.

The Chief Minister urged the people to confront the BJP on the matter at every opportunity. He said if the central government failed to take steps to reduce the prices of fertilizers, there would be statewide and countrywide agitations against it.