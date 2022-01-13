Centre supports Telangana's claim over Singareni Company

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Tuesday agreed with the Telangana’s viewpoint that the Central government should not have entertained AP’s claims over Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The AP State Reorganisation Act clearly stated that 51 per cent equity of SCCL should be with Telangana and 49 per cent equity should be with the Central government. The Centre should not have entertained any request of AP over SCCL, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said during a meeting conducted by Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla via video conference.

The Union Home Secretary concurred with Telangana’s view. Bhalla, however, said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would soon present the views of the Central government on the pending bifurcation issues between the two sibling states - Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Home Secretary held a meeting with Chief Secretaries of both AP and TS on pending bifurcation issues of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. As many as 19 issues, including nine bilateral issues were discussed.

Power dues

On payment of power dues to AP Genco by TS Discom, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that the total dues which are receivable from Andhra Pradesh were Rs 12,111 crore. He said that the TS was deprived of low cost hydel power from Sileru Hydropower project due to which, TS Discoms had to procure power at high cost and consequently incurred a huge expenditure.

On a reference made by Telangana, regarding Sileru Hydro Power Plant, GoI had constituted a Committee under the chairmanship of Neeraja Mathur in 2014 to resolve the issue of power sectoranisation. Even though the committee held several meetings, the report has not yet been submitted even after a lapse of seven-and-a-half years.

SCCL division

Another issue that CS raised was the division of Singareni Collieries Company Ltd (SCCL) and its subsidiary company, Andhra Pradesh Heavy Machinery Engineering Ltd (APHMEL). As per AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, of the total equity of SCCL 51% shall be with Telangana and 49% with Central government.

Schedule X institutions

In the matter regarding AP State Council of Higher Education, the Central government has issued an order in 2017 in pursuance of directions issued by the Supreme Court. The same principle which is contained in the said order should be made applicable for all the Schedule X Institutions also.

However, AP has questioned this very order issued by the Centre and filed a writ Petition in HC. Telangana is of the view that unless the Writ Petition is withdrawn the disputes regarding Schedule X institutions cannot be resolved.