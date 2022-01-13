Congress MLA Seethakka says Telangana government violating quota rule

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MLA D Anasuya alias Seethakka, along with NSUI state president B Venkat were taken into custody while they were staging a protest against the allocation of employees as per GO 317 at Tank Bund on Wednesday. The Congress activists who were arrested by Saifabad police, were lodged at Nampally police station, where they continued with their protest.

Speaking to the media, Seethakka said that the state government was not following the roster method and was violating the rule of reservation in the process of allocation of cadre. She observed that juniors were being allocated to forest areas and seniors were being posted in plain areas, which could disturb the area-wise proportion of recruitment and retirement in the near future.

“How can a woman employee from the tribal community who is posted in Hyderabad adjust to the environment there? If juniors are posted in tribal areas there won’t be any recruitments for local unemployed youth,” she said.