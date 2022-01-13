STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gandhi Medical College, ICMR collaborate for critical research work

Research topics that will be studied under the ICMR’s Networking project include the impact on babies born to Covid-19 infected mothers.

Published: 13th January 2022

Gandhi hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Gandhi Medical College and Hospital, Hyderabad. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gandhi Medical College doctors will be leading four major research projects in collaboration with ICMR, of which one is on topics related to the pandemic. The researchers under ICMR’s Networking project will be studying the impact on babies born to Covid-19 infected mothers. The Multidisciplinary Research Unit (MRDU) of the college will be handholding these projects along with the researchers from various departments.

Apart from this, a collaborative study will be taken up on Deep Vein Thrombosis with Saha Institute in Kolkata, as part of the same networking project. “These projects with ICMR are first of their kind. Not only will these projects add to the infrastructure and experience of the institution, but they will also further Gandhi Medical College’s name in the scientific community, bringing it on par with national institutes,” sa-id Nagamani Kammili, MRDU Nodal Officer. 

The college’s MRDU has also bagged two large-scale research grants of Rs 62 lakh and Rs 58 lakh from ICMR to conduct ‘extra-mural projects’ on two topics. One of them is on Endo-metriosis and the other on Vaginal Microbio. This array of critical research work is just one among the many achievements MRDU is embarking on, note the officials. “Apart from those four, we also are guiding 35 in-house projects of which 10 have been completed and 17 are ongoing and eight are yet to start,” said scientist Madhavi Latha Manolla.

